      Capture your ideas

      The simple straight forward way to record your thoughts and ideas on a compact cassette.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Capture your ideas

        Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

        Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

        A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

        Built-in flat mic for excellent quality sound recording

        High-quality built-in condenser microphone for excellent quality sound recording

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound System
          Mono
          Volume Control
          rotary

        • Connectivity

          Headphones
          3.5 mm

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          265  mm
          Product height
          58  mm
          Product width
          175  mm
          Product weight
          1.6  kg

