Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Small size, big value
Slim, compact personal player with high-quality finish. FM stereo and AM reception.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Small size, big value
Slim, compact personal player with high-quality finish. FM stereo and AM reception.
Small size, big value
Slim, compact personal player with high-quality finish. FM stereo and AM reception.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Small size, big value
Slim, compact personal player with high-quality finish. FM stereo and AM reception.
Portable Cassette Player
Total:
Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Sound
Audio Playback
Audio Recording
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Accessories
Dimensions
Power
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.