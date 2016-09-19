  • 2 year warranty

    Portable Cassette Player

    AQ6591/00
    Small size, big value
      Portable Cassette Player

      AQ6591/00
      Small size, big value

      Slim, compact personal player with high-quality finish. FM stereo and AM reception.

      Portable Cassette Player

      Small size, big value

      Slim, compact personal player with high-quality finish. FM stereo and AM reception.

      Small size, big value

      Slim, compact personal player with high-quality finish. FM stereo and AM reception.

      Portable Cassette Player

      Small size, big value

      Slim, compact personal player with high-quality finish. FM stereo and AM reception.

        Portable Cassette Player

        Portable Cassette Player

        Total:

        Small size, big value

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        AM/FM tuner for radio enjoyment

        AM/FM tuner for radio enjoyment

        Autostop cassette deck

        Autostop cassette deck

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound Enhancement
          Dynamic bass boost 2 steps
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 5 mW
          Volume Control
          rotary

        • Audio Playback

          Cassette Deck Technology
          Mechanical
          Cassette Playback Modes
          • Fast Wind/Rewind
          • Full Auto Stop
          Number of decks
          1

        • Audio Recording

          Recording Media
          Tape

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • AM
          • FM
          • FM Stereo

        • Connectivity

          DC in
          3.4 mm, 3 V
          Headphones
          3.5 mm

        • Accessories

          Detachable belt clip
          Yes
          Headphones
          Stereo in-earphone

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          33  mm
          Product height
          90  mm
          Product width
          111  mm
          Product weight
          0.15  kg

        • Power

          Battery type
          • AA
          • R6
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          2

