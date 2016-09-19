  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Portable Cassette Player

    AQ6595/00C
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Slim Design, big bass performance Slim Design, big bass performance Slim Design, big bass performance
      -{discount-value}

      Portable Cassette Player

      AQ6595/00C
      Overall Rating / 5

      Slim Design, big bass performance

      High-performance personal stereo cassette player that also lets you play your favourite radio stations. Dynamic bass boost for a great sound through the stereo in-earphones supplied.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable Cassette Player

      Slim Design, big bass performance

      High-performance personal stereo cassette player that also lets you play your favourite radio stations. Dynamic bass boost for a great sound through the stereo in-earphones supplied.

      Slim Design, big bass performance

      High-performance personal stereo cassette player that also lets you play your favourite radio stations. Dynamic bass boost for a great sound through the stereo in-earphones supplied.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable Cassette Player

      Slim Design, big bass performance

      High-performance personal stereo cassette player that also lets you play your favourite radio stations. Dynamic bass boost for a great sound through the stereo in-earphones supplied.

      Similar products

      See all Radios and Alarm clocks

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Portable Cassette Player

        Portable Cassette Player

        Total:

        Slim Design, big bass performance

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        AM/FM tuner for radio enjoyment

        AM/FM tuner for radio enjoyment

        Autostop cassette deck

        Autostop cassette deck

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 5 mW
          Sound Enhancement
          Dynamic bass boost 2 steps
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume Control
          rotary

        • Audio Playback

          Cassette Deck Technology
          Mechanical
          Cassette Playback Modes
          • Fast Wind/Rewind
          • Full Auto Stop
          • Tape Selector Fe/Cr
          Number of decks
          1

        • Audio Recording

          Recording Media
          Tape

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • AM
          • FM Stereo

        • Connectivity

          DC in
          3.4 mm, 3 V
          Headphones
          3.5 mm

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          32.5  mm
          Product height
          88  mm
          Product width
          114  mm
          Product weight
          0.175  kg

        • Power

          Battery type
          • AA
          • R6
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          2

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.