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Discontinued

Docking speaker with Bluetooth

AS111/12

3

| (109) Reviews

Free your music and charge your Android phone

Get great sound as this Philips AS111/12 docking station plays and charges your Android-powered phone, and auto-synchronises its clock with your device. Songbird is included so you can sync music between your phone and PC.

See all benefits

with this docking speaker

Free your music and charge your Android phone

  • for Android

Bluetooth music streaming from Android powered device

Bluetooth music streaming from Android powered device

Listen to all your favourite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android-powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.

Soft glow night light

Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

109

Reviews

27/03/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Finally a nice docking speaker for Android

There are so many docking stations for iphone, but for anyone who prefers to use an android smart phones the options are limited, but thanks to Philips now I can listen to my music, charge my Android phone and have a clock radio next to my bed all in this lovely device. It looks cool and stylish, the sound is superb and really easy to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

12/05/2017

Nederland

Nederland

Super apparaat.

Jammer dat ik de adapter nergens meer kan vinden. Ook op internet is er geen nieuwe te vinden.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS111 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS111 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®

07/12/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Prima geluid uit een compact leuk design

Voldoende geluidsproductie om een slaapkamer te vullen met mooi, diep geluid. Enige nadeel is de werking van de app. Ik kan er niet achter komen waar ik Philips Songbird kan downloaden.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS111 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS111 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®

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