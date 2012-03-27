2 year warranty
Discontinued
AS111/12
Free your music and charge your Android phone
Get great sound as this Philips AS111/12 docking station plays and charges your Android-powered phone, and auto-synchronises its clock with your device. Songbird is included so you can sync music between your phone and PC.
for Android
Listen to all your favourite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android-powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
3.0
of 5
109
Reviews
Sadra
27/03/2012
United Kingdom
Finally a nice docking speaker for Android
There are so many docking stations for iphone, but for anyone who prefers to use an android smart phones the options are limited, but thanks to Philips now I can listen to my music, charge my Android phone and have a clock radio next to my bed all in this lovely device. It looks cool and stylish, the sound is superb and really easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Roelvdw
12/05/2017
Nederland
Super apparaat.
Jammer dat ik de adapter nergens meer kan vinden. Ook op internet is er geen nieuwe te vinden.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®
Jojo66
07/12/2013
Nederland
Prima geluid uit een compact leuk design
Voldoende geluidsproductie om een slaapkamer te vullen met mooi, diep geluid. Enige nadeel is de werking van de app. Ik kan er niet achter komen waar ik Philips Songbird kan downloaden.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®