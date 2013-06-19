Having waited for almost 2 years to dock my HTC so that I could play music and charge at the same time I couldn't wait to get my hands on this docking station. I did have a couple of reservations beforehand, particularly around the apps/software that you need to download. the other concern was that with 4 different Android phones in our house how easy would it be connect them up with different locations of the micro USB ports. The first thing to note is that you don't need to download Songbird or Fidelio, I just synced my phones bluetooth to the docking station and off I went, the sound quality through bluetooth is surprisingly good with no obvious distortion or loss of quality. With the FlexiDock system Philips get really close to getting connectivity spot on at the first attempt. My HTC has its micro USB port at the bottom which means it sits perfectly on the FlexiDock and looks great. When I first tried to connect up with phones skin in place I couldn't get a connection to the dock, but after adjusting the 2 rubber pads on either side of the connector down the problem was solved.(FlexiDock living up to its name?) The only problem that I have is when I mount a phone where the micro USB port is on the side, the phone tends to lean to one side which doesn't look great and I worry about how much strain this would put micro USB port. some kind of support is required on the slider to compensate for this. For a first attempt at a product that is designed to work a variety of different phones and configurations I think it is a brilliant start. Well done Philips!