Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Free your music and charge your Android phone
This docking speaker delivers superb sound in great style. Dock your Android powered phone to play and charge, or charge a second device via USB. The speaker comes with Songbird for easy synchronisation of music between your phone and PC.
for Android
The Philips FlexiDock is perfect for Android powered phones. Its unique design cleverly docks most Android powered phones - whether the phone's connection socket is at the bottom, on the side or even on the top. This extreme flexibility is the first of its kind, catering to Android powered phones that are made by different manufacturers with no standardised position and orientation for the micro USB connection socket. The dock is also adjustable to hold the phone in both portrait and landscape positions, letting you position your Android powered phone at the centre of the speaker.
Listen to all your favourite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android-powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.
4.0
of 5
36
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
ikke1
19/06/2013
Nederland
mooi product
mooi apparaat met mooi geluid. ik vindt het alleen erg jammer dat er geen afstandbediening bij zit. ik dat op de dockingstation voor de Iphone wel. er dat is erg handig
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®
Piet1951
19/06/2013
Nederland
mooi product
mooi apparaat met mooi geluid. ik vindt het alleen erg jammer dat er geen afstandbediening bij zit. ik dat op de dockingstation voor de Iphone wel. er dat is erg handig
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®
salabansi
27/09/2012
Deutschland
absolut genial
Kann ich nur weiter Empfelen...:-) Klaarer klang, starker sound und grossartige leistung... Einfach top
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 Dockingstation mit Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 Dockingstation mit Bluetooth®