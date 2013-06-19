2 year warranty
Discontinued
Free your music and charge your Android phone
The Philips AS351/12 speaker delivers superb sound in style. Dock your Android-powered phone to play and charge, or charge a second device via USB. The speaker comes with Songbird for easy synchronisation of music between your phone and PC.
for Android
Songbird is a simple, easy-to-use PC program and Android app. It lets you discover and play all your media and sync it seamlessly with your PC. Its intuitive and powerful music management features let you discover new artists and music styles directly in the program through music and media shops, services and websites. Play your own library and media from the Internet and seamlessly sync all of it from your PC to your Android devices.
The free Philips DockStudio app brings a myriad of unique features to your docking speakers. You can listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, browse your music collection and share what you are listening to with friends via Facebook, or photos of the artist on Flickr. The app comes with Songbird music function, so you can discover, play and sync media seamlessly between PC and Android powered devices. In Clock mode, the app lets you set multiple customised music alarms and gives updated weather reports. Completely free, the app can be downloaded from Google play.
4.0
of 5
36
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Piet1951
19/06/2013
Nederland
mooi product
mooi apparaat met mooi geluid. ik vindt het alleen erg jammer dat er geen afstandbediening bij zit. ik dat op de dockingstation voor de Iphone wel. er dat is erg handig
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®
ikke1
19/06/2013
Nederland
mooi product
mooi apparaat met mooi geluid. ik vindt het alleen erg jammer dat er geen afstandbediening bij zit. ik dat op de dockingstation voor de Iphone wel. er dat is erg handig
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®
salabansi
27/09/2012
Deutschland
absolut genial
Kann ich nur weiter Empfelen...:-) Klaarer klang, starker sound und grossartige leistung... Einfach top
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 Dockingstation mit Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 Dockingstation mit Bluetooth®