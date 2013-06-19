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Discontinued

Docking speaker with Bluetooth

AS351/12

4

| (36) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

Free your music and charge your Android phone

The Philips AS351/12 speaker delivers superb sound in style. Dock your Android-powered phone to play and charge, or charge a second device via USB. The speaker comes with Songbird for easy synchronisation of music between your phone and PC.

See all benefits

with this docking speaker

Free your music and charge your Android phone

  • for Android

Shielding technology to block mobile phone interference

Songbird to discover, play and sync music between your PC and Android

Songbird to discover, play and sync music between your PC and Android

Songbird is a simple, easy-to-use PC program and Android app. It lets you discover and play all your media and sync it seamlessly with your PC. Its intuitive and powerful music management features let you discover new artists and music styles directly in the program through music and media shops, services and websites. Play your own library and media from the Internet and seamlessly sync all of it from your PC to your Android devices.

Discover, share music and more features via DockStudio app

Discover, share music and more features via DockStudio app

The free Philips DockStudio app brings a myriad of unique features to your docking speakers. You can listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, browse your music collection and share what you are listening to with friends via Facebook, or photos of the artist on Flickr. The app comes with Songbird music function, so you can discover, play and sync media seamlessly between PC and Android powered devices. In Clock mode, the app lets you set multiple customised music alarms and gives updated weather reports. Completely free, the app can be downloaded from Google play.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

36

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

2

19/06/2013

Nederland

Nederland

mooi product

mooi apparaat met mooi geluid. ik vindt het alleen erg jammer dat er geen afstandbediening bij zit. ik dat op de dockingstation voor de Iphone wel. er dat is erg handig

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS351 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS351 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®

19/06/2013

Nederland

Nederland

mooi product

mooi apparaat met mooi geluid. ik vindt het alleen erg jammer dat er geen afstandbediening bij zit. ik dat op de dockingstation voor de Iphone wel. er dat is erg handig

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS351 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS351 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®

27/09/2012

Deutschland

Deutschland

absolut genial

Kann ich nur weiter Empfelen...:-) Klaarer klang, starker sound und grossartige leistung... Einfach top

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS351 Dockingstation mit Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS351 Dockingstation mit Bluetooth®

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