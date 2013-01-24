Home
      The new Philips CareTouch shaver is designed to help reduce ingrown hairs to give you smooth skin every day. With Aquatec Wet and Dry you can enjoy a refreshing wet shave when used with gel or foam or a convenient shave when used dry.

      AquaTouch Wet and dry electric shaver

      Smooth on skin, tough on ingrown hairs.

      The new Philips CareTouch shaver is designed to help reduce ingrown hairs to give you smooth skin every day. With Aquatec Wet and Dry you can enjoy a refreshing wet shave when used with gel or foam or a convenient shave when used dry. See all benefits

        Smooth on skin, tough on ingrown hairs.

        • CareTouch
        GentleCut heads cut just above skin level for smooth skin

        GentleCut heads cut just above skin level for smooth skin

        Gently cut just above skin level for smooth skin.

        Aquatec Wet and Dry - Refreshing wet shave or an easy dry shave

        Aquatec Wet and Dry - Refreshing wet shave or an easy dry shave

        Shave wet with gel or foam for extra skin protection or dry for convenience.

        Rotary Comfort System effortlessly glides over your skin

        Rotary Comfort System effortlessly glides over your skin

        Effortlessly glides over your skin for enhanced comfort and smoothness.

        Pop-up trimmer: Perfect for sideburns and moustaches

        Pop-up trimmer: Perfect for sideburns and moustaches

        The full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming your sideburns and moustache.

        Up to 40 minutes of cordless power

        Up to 40 minutes of cordless power

        Up to 40 minutes of cordless power. Fully charges in 8 hours.

        Lithium-Ion battery for long-lasting power

        Lithium-Ion battery for long-lasting power

        Fully washable: Simply rinse under the tap

        Fully washable: Simply rinse under the tap

        Battery low, battery full and charging indicator

        Battery low, battery full and charging indicator

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Power cord
          Yes
          Protective cap
          Yes

        • Service

          Replacement head
          • HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
          • Replace every 2 yrs with SH50 (these have replaced HQ8)

        • Power system

          8-hour full charge
          Yes
          Rechargeable Cordless
          Use Anywhere!
          Up to 40 min. cordless shaving
          Yes
          Worldwide voltage
          Adjusts from 100V to 240 V

        • Shaving system

          Aquatec wet and dry
          Yes
          Fully washable
          Yes
          GentleCut heads
          Yes
          Pop-up trimmer
          Yes
          Rotary Comfort system
          Yes

        • Electronic features

          Battery Light
          Yes
          Battery Low/Full Indicator
          Yes
          Electronic On/Off Button
          Yes
          LED Charge
          Yes

