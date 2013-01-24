Home
      GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Fit!

      GoZero Fitness filter removes up to 99% of chlorine and improves the taste of tap water. No compromise on the water flow!

        GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Fit!

        Rehydrate with crisp tasting water

        • 20 oz/590 ml
        • Instant filtration
        • BPA-free LDPE
        • Red
        The bottle comes with a dust-proof cap, so that the mouthpiece stays clean.

        The leak-proof design ensures that the water doesn't spill inside your bag.

        All parts are dishwasher-safe (max. 50 degrees Celsius) except for the filter.

        Great-tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

        Rehydrate and replenish with crisp and pure tasting water

        Made of innovative activated carbon fibre, the Fitness filter removes up to 99%* of chlorine and other taste impairing substances without compromising the water flow. Simply fill the bottle, squeeze and drink!

        Timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Bottle capacity (excl. filter)
          590 ml/20 oz
          Bottle material
          BPA-free LDPE
          Filter quantity
          1-pack
          Filter lifetime
          1 month
          Replacement filter cartridge
          • Fitness filter AWP286/AWP287
          • Adventure filter AWP294/AWP295
          Colour
          Coral red
          Filtration capacity
          200 L

        • Input water conditions

          Adventure filter AWP294/AWP295
          • Visually clear water
          • 5-38 degrees Celsius
          • Never use to filter seawater
          Fitness filter AWP286/AWP287
          • Mains tap water
          • 5-38 degrees Celsius

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • *Based on test results from the international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.
