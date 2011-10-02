2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favourite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
Black
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favourite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.
Philips is known for making products that are compatible with many discs available on the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD, CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.
4.5
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Polly
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Just what I wanted
I needed something to play my CDs on and this was the perfect answer. It is stylish and fits in wherever I put it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102B CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102B CD Soundmachine
Zreirek
06/03/2013
Nederland
Mooi product!!!
Radio en Cdspeler geeft een goed geluid en is daarnaast ook nog eens compact. Kortom mooi en degelijk product!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102B CD-soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102B CD-soundmachine
Mummyt27
29/10/2014
United Kingdom
Like it - compact and looks good, good price but disappointed cant use earphones
Good value but disappointed cant plug earphones in - presumed on buying it that you could from seeing the audio -in inlet and audio-in switch. Not obvious when you buy it that you cant do this, nor in the enclosed quick start guide , only from trawling through user guide on web. This needs to be made more obvious upfront. If you're not bothered about this then it's a good buy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102B CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102B CD Soundmachine