2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favourite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
Pink
The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favourite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Philips is known for making products that are compatible with many discs available on the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD, CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.
4.0
of 5
10
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Markus
23/09/2012
United Kingdom
Great value for money
This prduct is great value for money, and is very reliable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102C CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102C CD Soundmachine
CAROLA
05/10/2011
Sverige
Perfekt till barnen!
Snygg och tålig. Låg vikt och enkel att bära. Prisvärd. Tycker dock att markeringen på knapparna (stop, paus etc) kunde framhävas tydligare. Vit knapp med vit markering på är inte så praktisk. Definitivt ett bra köp till barnrummet.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102C CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102C CD Soundmachine
paddas
15/07/2012
France
La qualité du son
J'aurai jamais cru qu'un petit poste radio CD, puisse avoir un son aussi net. Je le recommande au acheteur qui veulent acquérir ce produit.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102C Lecteur de CD
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102C Lecteur de CD