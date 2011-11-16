ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ1046/12

4

| (4) Reviews

Enjoy music wherever you go

You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favourite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

See all benefits

Enjoy music wherever you go

  • MP3-CD

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3"). .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

4

Reviews

3
1

16/11/2011

Deutschland

Deutschland

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1046 CD-Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1046 CD-Soundmachine

12/07/2011

Danmark

Danmark

Godt product

Jeg har købt 2 stk af denne transistorradio og afspiller, valgte den fordi den kan afspille mp3 . og er positivt overasket over hvor nem den er at betjene og så lydkvaliteten - rigtigt godt køb til prisen :-)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1046 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1046 CD Soundmachine

16/05/2012

Italia

Italia

Questo prodotto ha caratteristiche buone.

Il prodotto è facile da usare, si sente bene, ha un volume buono.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1046 Stereo CD

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1046 Stereo CD

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.