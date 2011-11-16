2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ1046/12
Enjoy music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favourite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
MP3-CD
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3"). .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
4.0
of 5
4
Reviews
J3111
16/11/2011
Deutschland
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1046 CD-Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1046 CD-Soundmachine
Dorthe
12/07/2011
Danmark
Godt product
Jeg har købt 2 stk af denne transistorradio og afspiller, valgte den fordi den kan afspille mp3 . og er positivt overasket over hvor nem den er at betjene og så lydkvaliteten - rigtigt godt køb til prisen :-)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1046 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1046 CD Soundmachine
cristian243
16/05/2012
Italia
Questo prodotto ha caratteristiche buone.
Il prodotto è facile da usare, si sente bene, ha un volume buono.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1046 Stereo CD
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1046 Stereo CD