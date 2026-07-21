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2 year warranty
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CD Soundmachine
Discontinued
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AZD208/12
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User manual
All (3)
With what iPod versions is my Philips player compatible?
Can I charge my iPod player via my Philips device?
How to connect an external device to my Philips system?
No sound during playback from my Philips device