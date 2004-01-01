Search terms

    StyleCare BHH811/00 Multi-Styler

    BHH811/00
      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 sec

        This styler has a fast heat up time and is ready to use in 60 seconds.

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

        1.8 m power cord

        Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8-m power cord length.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

