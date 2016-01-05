2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
Stream high-quality music over Bluetooth® with aptX, enhanced by effortless one-touch NFC pairing, plus a digital FM tuner, USB Direct and Audio-In, all in this Philips music tower. It also comes with a built-in subwoofer for bigger bass.
80 W
Bluetooth® aptX
NFC
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set balanced, clear, powerful, warm and bright controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalising technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.
The Audio-in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio-in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.
4.3
of 5
7
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
doffer
05/01/2016
Nederland
goed, gemakkelijk in gebruik
een makkelijk apparaat mee nemen naar buiten.garage ,tuin .stroom er op en spelen vooral de USB aansluiting is geweldig. Radio is ook goed. Ik ben er blij mee.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT2110 Micromuzieksysteem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT2110 Micromuzieksysteem
malendure
23/08/2014
France
bon prix, bon son
Ce produit correspond à mes attentes : bluetooth, son équilibré, pas trop de basse ou de grave design épuré et simple !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT2110 Microchaîne
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT2110 Microchaîne
zboub.sauvage
05/02/2021
France
très bon produit
voilà maintenant 6 ans que j'utilise cette enceinte au design plaisant et au super son. Ma seule déception reste cependant la télécommande qui ne fonctionne pas à plus de 2 ou 3 mètres. sinon je recommande.
Pros
prends pas beaucoup de place
Cons
la télécommande
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT2110 Microchaîne
Date of Use 2019-02-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT2110 Microchaîne
Date of Use 2019-02-05