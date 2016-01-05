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Discontinued

Micro music system

BT2110/10

4.3

| (7) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

Sound that fits your home

Stream high-quality music over Bluetooth® with aptX, enhanced by effortless one-touch NFC pairing, plus a digital FM tuner, USB Direct and Audio-In, all in this Philips music tower. It also comes with a built-in subwoofer for bigger bass.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • 80 W

  • Bluetooth® aptX

  • NFC

Digital Sound Control

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set balanced, clear, powerful, warm and bright controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalising technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

Audio-in for portable music playback

Audio-in for portable music playback

The Audio-in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio-in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

7

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

3
2
1

05/01/2016

Nederland

Nederland

goed, gemakkelijk in gebruik

een makkelijk apparaat mee nemen naar buiten.garage ,tuin .stroom er op en spelen vooral de USB aansluiting is geweldig. Radio is ook goed. Ik ben er blij mee.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT2110 Micromuzieksysteem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT2110 Micromuzieksysteem

23/08/2014

France

France

bon prix, bon son

Ce produit correspond à mes attentes : bluetooth, son équilibré, pas trop de basse ou de grave design épuré et simple !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT2110 Microchaîne

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT2110 Microchaîne

05/02/2021

France

France

très bon produit

voilà maintenant 6 ans que j'utilise cette enceinte au design plaisant et au super son. Ma seule déception reste cependant la télécommande qui ne fonctionne pas à plus de 2 ou 3 mètres. sinon je recommande.

Pros

prends pas beaucoup de place

Cons

la télécommande

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT2110 Microchaîne

Date of Use 2019-02-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT2110 Microchaîne

Date of Use 2019-02-05

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