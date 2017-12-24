Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Bring power to your tunes
Listen to all the digital music on your Smartphone via Bluetooth, or play MP3-CD and CD-R/W on one Philips Micro system. Bass Reflex speakers deliver dramatic bass and a 70-W maximum output provides powerful sound.
Bluetooth®
USB port for charging
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can easily enjoy your favourite music, sound from video or game wirelessly on this speaker.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.
4.1
of 5
8
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Dojan
24/12/2017
Deutschland
Für unsere Bedürfnisse optimal
Wir benutzen dieses Produkt - als Radio - als CD-Player - zur Audio-Wiedergabe vom USB-Stick - zur Audio-Wiedergabe eines angeschlossenen TV Wir sind voll zufrieden, kein Schnick-Schnack, einfache Bedienung, gute Klangqualität.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2360 Mini Stereoanlage
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2360 Mini Stereoanlage
Totti1968a
03/07/2016
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Klein aber oho!
Kleine kompakte Anlage mit sattem Sound! Music über Bluetooth von allen Geräten abspielbar! Bedienung über Fernbedienung völlig problemlos!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2360 Mini Stereoanlage
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2360 Mini Stereoanlage
fuzzy
14/01/2016
Deutschland
Verified buyer
super siebzig watt
das maschinchen ist in sich schlüssig, klanglich sehr gut - für ein gerät mit digitalem verstärker. das ist mein zweites philips gerät, das erste tut es nach wie vor, CAD/kassttendoppellaufwerk, radio mit equalizer. und das spricht für die marke. was ich vermisse, das ist die möglichkeit ein kopfhöreranschluss, warum keinen angebracht wurde, das möchte ich gerne erfahren. das Laufwerk zum abspielen von cd's wird vom abspielvorgang zum abspielvorgang leiser ... keine aussetzer, nichts. fünf sterne finde ich berechtigt.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2360 Mini Stereoanlage
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2360 Mini Stereoanlage