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Discontinued

Micro music system

BTM2360/12

4.1

| (8) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

Bring power to your tunes

Listen to all the digital music on your Smartphone via Bluetooth, or play MP3-CD and CD-R/W on one Philips Micro system. Bass Reflex speakers deliver dramatic bass and a 70-W maximum output provides powerful sound.

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Bring power to your tunes

  • Bluetooth®

  • USB port for charging

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can easily enjoy your favourite music, sound from video or game wirelessly on this speaker.

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

70 W RMS maximum output power

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

8

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

1

24/12/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Für unsere Bedürfnisse optimal

Wir benutzen dieses Produkt - als Radio - als CD-Player - zur Audio-Wiedergabe vom USB-Stick - zur Audio-Wiedergabe eines angeschlossenen TV Wir sind voll zufrieden, kein Schnick-Schnack, einfache Bedienung, gute Klangqualität.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM2360 Mini Stereoanlage

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM2360 Mini Stereoanlage

03/07/2016

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Klein aber oho!

Kleine kompakte Anlage mit sattem Sound! Music über Bluetooth von allen Geräten abspielbar! Bedienung über Fernbedienung völlig problemlos!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM2360 Mini Stereoanlage

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM2360 Mini Stereoanlage

14/01/2016

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

super siebzig watt

das maschinchen ist in sich schlüssig, klanglich sehr gut - für ein gerät mit digitalem verstärker. das ist mein zweites philips gerät, das erste tut es nach wie vor, CAD/kassttendoppellaufwerk, radio mit equalizer. und das spricht für die marke. was ich vermisse, das ist die möglichkeit ein kopfhöreranschluss, warum keinen angebracht wurde, das möchte ich gerne erfahren. das Laufwerk zum abspielen von cd's wird vom abspielvorgang zum abspielvorgang leiser ... keine aussetzer, nichts. fünf sterne finde ich berechtigt.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM2360 Mini Stereoanlage

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM2360 Mini Stereoanlage

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