Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Bring power to your tunes
Listen to all the digital music on your Smartphone via Bluetooth, or play MP3-CD and CD-R/W on one Philips Micro system. Bass Reflex speakers deliver dramatic bass and a 70-W maximum output provides powerful sound.
Bluetooth
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set balanced, clear, powerful, warm and bright controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalising technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
The USB port isn't just for music playback. The intelligent USB power management system enables a 2A fast charging current to rapidly charge your smart device when the music system is in standby mode.
The Audio-in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio-in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
kepepe
12/02/2019
Österreich
einwandfreies Produkt
Hätte nie gedacht, dass so eine relativ kleine Anlage so eine Musikleistung hervorbringt!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2560 Mini-Stereoanlage
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2560 Mini-Stereoanlage