Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

Our new and patented innovation, the AquaClean water filter, ensures you make the most out of your full automatic coffee machine. By changing the filter when prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups, while getting the benefit of clear and purified water. As an added benefit, the descaling notification alarm is automatically deactivated once AquaClean is installed in your coffee machine