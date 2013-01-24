Home
      Maintenance kit

The maintenance kit allows you to take perfect care of your full automatic Espresso Machine by keeping it clean and running smoothly. Every component of this kit has a specific function to preserve your machine.

      The maintenance kit allows you to take perfect care of your full automatic Espresso Machine by keeping it clean and running smoothly. Every component of this kit has a specific function to preserve your machine.

      The maintenance kit allows you to take perfect care of your full automatic Espresso Machine by keeping it clean and running smoothly. Every component of this kit has a specific function to preserve your machine.

      The maintenance kit allows you to take perfect care of your full automatic Espresso Machine by keeping it clean and running smoothly. Every component of this kit has a specific function to preserve your machine.

        Prolongs machine lifetime

        Brew better-tasting coffee

        • Same as CA6707/00
        • Total protection kit
        • 2 x AquaClean Filters and Grease
        • 6 x Milk Cleaner 6 x Oil remover
        Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

        Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

        Our new and patented innovation, the AquaClean water filter, ensures you make the most out of your full automatic coffee machine. By changing the filter when prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups, while getting the benefit of clear and purified water. As an added benefit, the descaling notification alarm is automatically deactivated once AquaClean is installed in your coffee machine

        Keeps the moving parts of your machine running smoothly

        Keeps the moving parts of your machine running smoothly

        With the lubricating grease you can keep the brew group of your espresso machine in perfect condition. The grease is absolutely consumer safe.

        Cleaner water prolongs the life of your espresso machine

        Cleaner water prolongs the life of your espresso machine

        The water filter extends the lifespan of your espresso machine, ensuring you can enjoy the best-tasting coffee for longer.

        6 months of total protection

        6 months of total protection

        The maintenance kit will help you maintain your coffee machine at its best over time, by assuring you have every cleaning element at hand when you need it.

        Only use Philips consumables

        Only use Philips consumables

        Only use Philips consumables to make sure your machine runs smoothly for longer. Philips consumables are the only recommended consumables for Philips and Saeco machines.

        Protects espresso machines against being clogged by residues

        Protects espresso machines against being clogged by residues

        Philips coffee oil remover tablets and milk circuit cleaner powder keep your espresso machine working efficiently for best results. We recommend to carry out these cycles at least once a month

        Maintains the coffee taste over time

        Maintains the coffee taste over time

        Regular maintenance ensures the best taste and aroma from your Philips and Saeco espresso machine.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Includes
          Lubricating Grease 2 x AquaClean 6 x coffee oil remover tablets 6 x Milk Circuit cleaner sachets

            • Based on 8 filter replacements as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

