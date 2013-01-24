Home
    Brew group

    CP0160
      Brew group

      CP0160
      The black heart of your espresso machine

      The brewing group is the essential part of your espresso machine: it's here the coffee brewing actually happens! This part is easy to remove and clean. See all benefits

      Brew group

      The black heart of your espresso machine

      The brewing group is the essential part of your espresso machine: it's here the coffee brewing actually happens! This part is easy to remove and clean. See all benefits

      The black heart of your espresso machine

      Please check specifications for compatible product

      • PHILIPS 4000
      • Black

      Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types:
        • HD8841
        • HD8844
        • HD8847

