Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Part of your hair clipper
With this adjustable offset comb, which is part of your hair clipper, you can cut your hair just the way you like it. Guarantees unprecedented precision to create exactly the look you had in mind! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Part of your hair clipper
With this adjustable offset comb, which is part of your hair clipper, you can cut your hair just the way you like it. Guarantees unprecedented precision to create exactly the look you had in mind! See all benefits
Replaceable part
HQ110/02
CRP338/01