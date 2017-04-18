Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Adapter to use E.S.E. pods in your portafilter
This adapter needs to be used in combination with the 1-cup portafilter and is suitable for making coffee with E.S.E. pods. The adapter fits a large range of Philips SAECO manual espresso machines. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Adapter to use E.S.E. pods in your portafilter
This adapter needs to be used in combination with the 1-cup portafilter and is suitable for making coffee with E.S.E. pods. The adapter fits a large range of Philips SAECO manual espresso machines. See all benefits
Adapter to use E.S.E. pods in your portafilter
This adapter needs to be used in combination with the 1-cup portafilter and is suitable for making coffee with E.S.E. pods. The adapter fits a large range of Philips SAECO manual espresso machines. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Adapter to use E.S.E. pods in your portafilter
This adapter needs to be used in combination with the 1-cup portafilter and is suitable for making coffee with E.S.E. pods. The adapter fits a large range of Philips SAECO manual espresso machines. See all benefits
E.S.E. coffee pod adapter
Total: