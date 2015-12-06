  • 2 year warranty

    Power plug EU

    CP0909
    A charger for your device.
      Power plug EU

      CP0909
      A charger for your device.

      Use this power plug to charge your device efficiently. This power plug is suitable for Europe. See all benefits

        A charger for your device.

        Check device compatibility under the specifications tab

        • Type HQ87

        Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits shaver type:
          • S8880
          • SP9860
          • SP9861
          • SP9862
          • SP9880

