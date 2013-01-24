Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Sip, no drip.
The Philips Avent soft spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or bottle to a drinking cup. They include a patent pending leak proof valve which makes replacement easy for the Sip, no drip spout cups.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Sip, no drip.
The Philips Avent soft spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or bottle to a drinking cup. They include a patent pending leak proof valve which makes replacement easy for the Sip, no drip spout cups.
Sip, no drip.
The Philips Avent soft spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or bottle to a drinking cup. They include a patent pending leak proof valve which makes replacement easy for the Sip, no drip spout cups.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Sip, no drip.
The Philips Avent soft spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or bottle to a drinking cup. They include a patent pending leak proof valve which makes replacement easy for the Sip, no drip spout cups.
Silicone diaphragm
Philips shop price
Total:
Replaceable part