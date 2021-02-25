Search terms

    Philips Avent Toddler Drinking

    Premium top cap pink

    CP1687/01
    Avent
    Avent
    • Hygienic cap to keep cup clean on the go Hygienic cap to keep cup clean on the go Hygienic cap to keep cup clean on the go
      Philips Avent Toddler Drinking Premium top cap pink

      CP1687/01

      Easy to assemble and clean

        Philips Avent Toddler Drinking Premium top cap pink

          Hygienic cap to keep cup clean on the go

          Whether at home or on the go, the protective hygiene cap always keeps the spout clean.

          Technical Specifications

          • Replaceable part

            Fits product types
            • SCF746/00
            • SCF746/03
            • SCF747/03
            • SCF753/07
            • SCF755/00
            • SCF755/07
            • SCF755/10
            • SCF755/17
            • SCF803/00
            • SCF803/04

