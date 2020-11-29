Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
2 year warranty
Shop now, pay later with Klarna
Free delivery
A pouch to safely store your shaver.
This plastic pouch allows you to hygienically store your shaving device. The bag is also useful for taking your shaver with you when you're on the move. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A pouch to safely store your shaver.
This plastic pouch allows you to hygienically store your shaving device. The bag is also useful for taking your shaver with you when you're on the move. See all benefits
A pouch to safely store your shaver.
This plastic pouch allows you to hygienically store your shaving device. The bag is also useful for taking your shaver with you when you're on the move. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A pouch to safely store your shaver.
This plastic pouch allows you to hygienically store your shaving device. The bag is also useful for taking your shaver with you when you're on the move. See all benefits
Pouch
Philips shop price
Total:
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Replaceable part
Extended warranty on selected products
Easy access to product support
Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions