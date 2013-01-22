Search terms

    SatinPerfect

    Adapter

    CP9119/01
      -{discount-value}

      SatinPerfect Adapter

      CP9119/01

      To replace your current power plug.

      This battery charger allows you to recharge your appliance.

      SatinPerfect Adapter

      To replace your current power plug.

      This battery charger allows you to recharge your appliance. See all benefits

      To replace your current power plug.

      This battery charger allows you to recharge your appliance. See all benefits

      SatinPerfect Adapter

      To replace your current power plug.

      This battery charger allows you to recharge your appliance. See all benefits

        SatinPerfect

        SatinPerfect

        Adapter

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        To replace your current power plug.

        Find matching products on the specifications tab

        • Universal Charger with EU plug

        Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types:
          • SC2001/00
          • SC2001/01
          • SC2002/00
          • SC2002/01
          • TT3000/00
          • TT3000/01
          • HP6574/20
          • SC5000/00
          Fits product types
          HP6570/00
          Fits product types:
          • HP6572/00
          • HP6572/10
          • HP6572/11
          • HP6574/00
          • HP6574/01
          • HP6574/10
          • HP6574/11
          • HP6576/00
          • HP6576/10
          • HP6576/11
          • HP6578/00
          • HP6578/10

