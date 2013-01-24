Home
    Pure Essentials Collection

    Knife unit

    CP9121
    • To replace your current knife To replace your current knife To replace your current knife
      Pure Essentials Collection Knife unit

      CP9121

      To replace your current knife

      This blade unit, suitable for your food processor, is perfect for cutting and blending different kinds of ingredients due to its ultra-sharp blades. Easily detachable, so easy to clean! See all benefits

        • white plastic holder
        • 4 star knife

        Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types:
          HR7774/30

