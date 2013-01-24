Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
to replace your current chopper bowl
This chopping bowl fits the motor unit of your hand blender. It can be used for chopping and finely cutting different ingredients. Having an extra one might be handy: when one's in the dishwasher, you can use the other! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
to replace your current chopper bowl
This chopping bowl fits the motor unit of your hand blender. It can be used for chopping and finely cutting different ingredients. Having an extra one might be handy: when one's in the dishwasher, you can use the other! See all benefits
Bowl
Philips shop price
Total:
Replaceable part