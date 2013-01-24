Home
      To stand your television on

      This stand supports your flat screen television. For a comfortable viewing experience!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

        Check compatibility data

        Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types
          • 32HF5335D/12
          • 32HF7875/10
          • 32PFL3312/10
          • 32PFL3512D/12
          • 32PFL5332S/60
          • 32PFL5522D/05
          • 32PFL5522D/12
          • 32PFL7332/10
          • 32PFL7562D/10
          • 32PFL7572D/10

