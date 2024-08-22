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Cappuccinatore

Discontinued

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Cappuccinatore

CRP993

Cappuccinatore

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Do you like a good cappuccino or latte macchiato? This black cappuccinatore or milk frother makes your milk deliciously foamy. It fits different espresso machines.

  • PDF file
  • 22 August 2024

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