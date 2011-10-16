2 year warranty
Discontinued
Rise and shine
Awake gently to great music, or get updated with news from the radio with the Philips docking system for iPhone/iPod. Make your mornings brighter with crystal clear sound and add a dash of style to your bedroom with the aluminium cabinet.
Aluminium
Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient feature saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.
This Philips music system has 10 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determine the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.
4.0
of 5
15
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
marg2011
16/10/2011
Nederland
Dit product heeft fantastische eigenschappen
Ik ben zeer tevreden je gaat slapen met je favoriete muziek en je wordt er mee wakker en je i-phone is weer opgeladen alles in 1keer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC290 dockingsysteem voor iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC290 dockingsysteem voor iPod/iPhone
Passval
18/10/2011
France
Excellent produit, très bon rendu musical.
Un design sobre et moderne, appareil discret et fonctionnel avec un excellent rendu sonore. J'ai été impressionné par la restitution des sons graves et aigus. Le DC290 en terme de sonorité se rapproche plus d'une mini chaîne que d'une simple station d'accueil d'iphone ou ipod. Si vous voulez profiter au maximum de son potentiel, alors a surtout ne pas utiliser comme radio réveil ce serait un gâchis.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC290 station d'accueil pour iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC290 station d'accueil pour iPod/iPhone
cumba38
16/10/2011
France
ce produit possède de grandes qualités
Bon produit, avec une bonne qualité au niveau du son.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC290 station d'accueil pour iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC290 station d'accueil pour iPod/iPhone