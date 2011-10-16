ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product with accessory photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product with accessory photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

docking system for iPod/iPhone

DC290/12

4

| (15) Reviews | 87% recommend this product

Rise and shine

Awake gently to great music, or get updated with news from the radio with the Philips docking system for iPhone/iPod. Make your mornings brighter with crystal clear sound and add a dash of style to your bedroom with the aluminium cabinet.

See all benefits

to great music from your iPhone/iPod

Rise and shine

  • Aluminium

Weekday/weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

Weekday/weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient feature saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

10 W RMS total output power

10 W RMS total output power

This Philips music system has 10 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determine the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

MP3 Link for portable music playback

MP3 Link for portable music playback

The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

15

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

2
1

16/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Dit product heeft fantastische eigenschappen

Ik ben zeer tevreden je gaat slapen met je favoriete muziek en je wordt er mee wakker en je i-phone is weer opgeladen alles in 1keer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC290 dockingsysteem voor iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC290 dockingsysteem voor iPod/iPhone

18/10/2011

France

France

Excellent produit, très bon rendu musical.

Un design sobre et moderne, appareil discret et fonctionnel avec un excellent rendu sonore. J'ai été impressionné par la restitution des sons graves et aigus. Le DC290 en terme de sonorité se rapproche plus d'une mini chaîne que d'une simple station d'accueil d'iphone ou ipod. Si vous voulez profiter au maximum de son potentiel, alors a surtout ne pas utiliser comme radio réveil ce serait un gâchis.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC290 station d'accueil pour iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC290 station d'accueil pour iPod/iPhone

16/10/2011

France

France

ce produit possède de grandes qualités

Bon produit, avec une bonne qualité au niveau du son.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC290 station d'accueil pour iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC290 station d'accueil pour iPod/iPhone

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.