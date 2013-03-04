2 year warranty
Discontinued
Rise and shine
Rich and clear sound is set free from your iPod/iPhone/iPad by this stylish Philips DC291/12 docking station. Play and charge your device at the same time, or use the set as an alarm clock to wake up to your favourite music or radio station.
Aluminium
Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Philips system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.
Aluminium die casting is lightweight and can withstand higher temperatures. It offers great strength and rigidity, along with good corrosion resistance.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
4.1
of 5
35
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
killer1479
04/03/2013
United Kingdom
brilliant system
ordered this item, as i couldnt find an iPad dock that suited my taste.. and all i can say is, that im very happy i bought this, the unit is lovely to look at, nicely designed, with a beautiful sound to it, the delivery was superb and fast also.. i'll be sure to order directly from philips again in the near future :D
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
graham1
05/02/2012
United Kingdom
Amazing
This is the first ipod dock i have bought and im so glad i did,the quality of the music is so rich and the bass is super impresive for a unit of this size,it is really simple to use and set up and well worth the money.A couple of friends that have seen it have gone out to purchase the same model the first and last ipod dock i think i will need to buy amazing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Jaap11
14/10/2012
Nederland
Geweldig! Mooi design en goed geluid!
Snelle levering! Mooi design! Gebruikers vriendelijk ! Kortom een must-have voor de moderne slaapkamer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station voor iPod/iPhone/iPad
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station voor iPod/iPhone/iPad