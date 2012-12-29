2 year warranty
Discontinued
Rise and shine
Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad and get rich, clear sound. This chic aluminium desktop dock can charge up to two devices together. It also works as an alarm clock, starting your day with your favourite songs or the radio.
Aluminium
Dual dock
Wake up to music that you love best. Select your favorite radio station or soothing tunes from your iPod/ iPhone/iPad and make a difference to your mornings. The clock starts to play your selection softly, with gradual increases in volume, till it reaches the volume level you chose. Now you can control how you wake up and start your day right every single time.
Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient feature saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.
4.3
of 5
31
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
Sparky3373
29/12/2012
United Kingdom
Excellence :7)
I can't believe some of the negative reviews I've just read ? I have just been given one if these as a Christmas present, and I have to say I am so happy with it, it's has an AMAZING sound for such a small device ! It also is made to a very high quality finish. Its very heavy for its size ,I would probably say that's because it has a large amplifier inside & because of the outside steel looking case. I can't believe how loud it will play with no distortion, very good value for money & some very clever features ,you can't go wrong !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC390 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC390 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
PB1234
29/12/2012
United Kingdom
Excellence :7)
I can't believe some of the negative reviews I've just read ? I have just been given one if these as a Christmas present, and I have to say I am so happy with it, it's has an AMAZING sound for such a small device ! It also is made to a very high quality finish. Its very heavy for its size ,I would probably say that's because it has a large amplifier inside & because of the outside steel looking case. I can't believe how loud it will play with no distortion, very good value for money & some very clever features ,you can't go wrong !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC390 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC390 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
jcubb
22/03/2012
United Kingdom
perfect kitchen sound system
Love this little radio for my ipad,iphone and ipod. Has great sound for the kitchen and feels robust - not cheap plastic! Has some weight to it. Also produces quite clear sound quality. Top marks!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC390 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC390 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad