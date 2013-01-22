2 year warranty
Discontinued
DCM2060/12
Sound system that fits your home
Let your portable music play on at home. This Philips DCM2060/12 micro music system comes with a dock for the iPod/iPhone/iPad, and with USB Direct for portable devices. Whether wall-mounted or on a tabletop, the system looks sensational.
Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
The Radio Data System (RDS) lets you tune into radio stations without having to remember the frequencies. In standard mode. RDS displays the station name instead of the transmission frequency, facilitating quick and easy tuning. RDS also allows stations to send text messages such as news and station information directly to the radio display. Commonly used in Europe, RDS text is sent out on the same frequency the radio station broadcasts on. You can choose either the basic RDS display (station name) or subscribe to additional text-based services.
The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
4.0
of 5
20
Reviews
jan65
22/01/2013
Nederland
goed???
goed alleen erg jammer dat het boekje wat er bij is niet in het ned. is . jan
This review was made for DCM2060 Micromuzieksysteem
This review was made for DCM2060 Micromuzieksysteem
Mimi73000
17/08/2017
France
Verified buyer
Pratique et fiable
Possibilité de lecture de tout type de support, très bonne qualité du son.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM2060 Microchaîne
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM2060 Microchaîne
Patrick58
17/08/2017
France
Verified buyer
Pratique et fiable
Possibilité de lecture de tout type de support, très bonne qualité du son.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM2060 Microchaîne
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM2060 Microchaîne