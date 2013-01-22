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Discontinued

Micro music system

DCM2060/12

4

| (20) Reviews

Sound system that fits your home

Let your portable music play on at home. This Philips DCM2060/12 micro music system comes with a dock for the iPod/iPhone/iPad, and with USB Direct for portable devices. Whether wall-mounted or on a tabletop, the system looks sensational.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Sound system that fits your home

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad

Radio Data System for station information and data services

The Radio Data System (RDS) lets you tune into radio stations without having to remember the frequencies. In standard mode. RDS displays the station name instead of the transmission frequency, facilitating quick and easy tuning. RDS also allows stations to send text messages such as news and station information directly to the radio display. Commonly used in Europe, RDS text is sent out on the same frequency the radio station broadcasts on. You can choose either the basic RDS display (station name) or subscribe to additional text-based services.

Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.

Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

20

Reviews

3

22/01/2013

Nederland

Nederland

goed???

goed alleen erg jammer dat het boekje wat er bij is niet in het ned. is . jan

This review was made for DCM2060 Micromuzieksysteem

This review was made for DCM2060 Micromuzieksysteem

17/08/2017

France

France

Verified buyer

Pratique et fiable

Possibilité de lecture de tout type de support, très bonne qualité du son.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM2060 Microchaîne

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM2060 Microchaîne

17/08/2017

France

France

Verified buyer

Pratique et fiable

Possibilité de lecture de tout type de support, très bonne qualité du son.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM2060 Microchaîne

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM2060 Microchaîne

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