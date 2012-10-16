2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sound system that fits your home
Dock your iPod/iPhone/iPad, or connect other devices via USB Direct - and enjoy the booming bass of wOOx technology. Cleverly designed with wall-mount options, this Philips DCM3060/12 micro music system delivers brilliant sound in style.
Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
40 W
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorised music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
A motorised sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.
3.9
of 5
8
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Oldie72
16/10/2012
Deutschland
Ein tolles preiswertes Produkt
Das Gerät entspricht voll den Erwartungen. Wir betreiben dier Anlage mit einem iPad2 und sind sehr zufrieden.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3060 Mini Stereoanlage
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3060 Mini Stereoanlage
perotjcm
05/09/2012
España
Es lo que estaba buscando
Es ideal para un dormitorio y tiene un sonido muy bueno
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3060 Microcadena
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3060 Microcadena
Lorenz
15/08/2012
Italia
eccellente
l'audio è ottimo. Non è molto pratico l'utilizzo dal telecomando ma potrei non essere io bravo e comunque è buono
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3060 Sistema musicale micro
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3060 Sistema musicale micro