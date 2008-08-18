  • 2 year warranty

      Work out with your iPod

      Whether you're working out or hanging out, you want to bring your iPod along -- and Action Jacket is the all-in-one solution. Use it with the adjustable armband while you exercise, and keep it in the protective case after your workout. See all benefits

      Action Jacket

      Work out with your iPod

      Work out with your iPod

      Action Jacket

      Work out with your iPod

      Whether you're working out or hanging out, you want to bring your iPod along -- and Action Jacket is the all-in-one solution. Use it with the adjustable armband while you exercise, and keep it in the protective case after your workout. See all benefits

        Action Jacket

        Action Jacket

        Total:

        Work out with your iPod

        in a neoprene case with armband

        • for iPod shuffle

        Adjustable sport-ready armband for a better fit

        The adjustable armband stretches to comfortably fit a broad range of arm sizes and is secured with Velcro to keep your device nearby during any activity.

        Clear window for play-through screen protection

        When you exercise, this clear window provides protection for your device's screen while still allowing you to control the device.

        Moisture-resistant neoprene protects against sweat

        This neoprene case adds a padded, moisture-resistant layer to your device, protecting it against sweat and the elements while you exercise.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          20.32  cm
          Width
          11.43  cm
          Depth
          2.54  cm
          Gross weight
          0.073  kg
          Tare weight
          0.039  kg
          Net weight
          0.034  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 43057 3
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Outer Carton

          Height
          26.035  cm
          Width
          21.59  cm
          Length
          57.785  cm
          Gross weight
          2.62  kg
          Tare weight
          1.396  kg
          Net weight
          1.224  kg
          GTIN
          2 87 12581 43057 7
          Number of consumer packages
          36

        • Inner Carton

          Height
          12.065  cm
          Width
          17.78  cm
          Length
          20.955  cm
          Gross weight
          0.437  kg
          Tare weight
          0.233  kg
          Net weight
          0.204  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 43057 0
          Number of consumer packages
          6

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

