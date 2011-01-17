Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Protection plus no-slip
This silicone case features the Philips EdgeDefense bumper design that improves grip and impact protection, while offering press-through access to device controls. The internal ShockStop pattern also helps to dissipate shock. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Protection plus no-slip
This silicone case features the Philips EdgeDefense bumper design that improves grip and impact protection, while offering press-through access to device controls. The internal ShockStop pattern also helps to dissipate shock. See all benefits
Protection plus no-slip
This silicone case features the Philips EdgeDefense bumper design that improves grip and impact protection, while offering press-through access to device controls. The internal ShockStop pattern also helps to dissipate shock. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Protection plus no-slip
This silicone case features the Philips EdgeDefense bumper design that improves grip and impact protection, while offering press-through access to device controls. The internal ShockStop pattern also helps to dissipate shock. See all benefits
Silicone bumper case
Total:
The openings on this case allow convenient access to all controls and the dock connector, so you can use your device while it's protected inside the case.
The included Surface Shield adds an invisible layer of protection to your device's display screen using static adhesion, so it's easy to apply and remove without leaving any sticky residue.
This case is made out of thermoplastic polyurethane, which is a high-performance elastomer, to add both grip and shock-absorption in one unique case.
This case is made out of soft silicone, which adds a layer of grip to your player while also protecting your device against normal wear and tear.
The case material covers the volume buttons, giving you push-through control while your device stays protected.
EdgeDefence protects device edges—where most drop damage occurs. Made from a flexible, reinforced material with a tapered bullet shape, EdgeDefence deflects impact and absorbs shock at the strongest point of its design.
ShockStop protects devices with a walled tri-form construction that dissipates shock. Unlike a solid surface that can conduct vibration, the segmented ShockShock surface pattern interrupts and stops reverberation.
iPod compatibility
Design and finishing
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.