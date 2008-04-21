  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Car Charger

    DLA5556/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Charge iPod on the road Charge iPod on the road Charge iPod on the road
      -{discount-value}

      Car Charger

      DLA5556/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Charge iPod on the road

      Auto Charger features an Intelligent Status Light to let you know the charging status of your iPod at a glance. Plus, the safety fuse protects against electrical surges, and the coiled cable stretches for added convenience and accessibility See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Car Charger

      Charge iPod on the road

      Auto Charger features an Intelligent Status Light to let you know the charging status of your iPod at a glance. Plus, the safety fuse protects against electrical surges, and the coiled cable stretches for added convenience and accessibility See all benefits

      Charge iPod on the road

      Auto Charger features an Intelligent Status Light to let you know the charging status of your iPod at a glance. Plus, the safety fuse protects against electrical surges, and the coiled cable stretches for added convenience and accessibility See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Car Charger

      Charge iPod on the road

      Auto Charger features an Intelligent Status Light to let you know the charging status of your iPod at a glance. Plus, the safety fuse protects against electrical surges, and the coiled cable stretches for added convenience and accessibility See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Others

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Car Charger

        Car Charger

        Total:

        Charge iPod on the road

        featuring Intelligent Status Light indicator

        • For iPod
        LED power indicator for confirmation at a glance

        LED power indicator for confirmation at a glance

        This LED indicator confirms at a glance that the unit is charging.

        Charge from 12 V outlet

        Safely charge and power your iPod from any 12 V accessory outlet for unlimited play time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 12581 39485 1
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Depth
          14.65  cm
          Width
          8.89  cm
          Height
          3.81  cm
          Gross weight
          0.3  kg
          Tare weight
          0.2  kg
          Net weight
          0.1  kg

        • Inner Carton

          GTIN
          1 87 12581 39485 8
          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Height
          10  cm
          Width
          20  cm
          Length
          26  cm
          Gross weight
          0.7  kg
          Tare weight
          0.1  kg
          Net weight
          0.6  kg

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          2 87 12581 39485 5
          Number of consumer packages
          36
          Height
          36  cm
          Width
          25  cm
          Length
          39  cm
          Gross weight
          4.2  kg
          Tare weight
          0.6  kg
          Net weight
          3.6  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.