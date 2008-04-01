  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Jam Jacket

    DLA81826H/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Protect your iPod in style Protect your iPod in style Protect your iPod in style
      -{discount-value}

      Jam Jacket

      DLA81826H/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Protect your iPod in style

      Wrap it up in a Jam Jacket -- the no-slip silicone case that adds a grippable layer of protection to your iPod. This high-quality, lint-resistant silicone case features a raised texture, corner bumpers and integrated Headphone Management. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Jam Jacket

      Protect your iPod in style

      Wrap it up in a Jam Jacket -- the no-slip silicone case that adds a grippable layer of protection to your iPod. This high-quality, lint-resistant silicone case features a raised texture, corner bumpers and integrated Headphone Management. See all benefits

      Protect your iPod in style

      Wrap it up in a Jam Jacket -- the no-slip silicone case that adds a grippable layer of protection to your iPod. This high-quality, lint-resistant silicone case features a raised texture, corner bumpers and integrated Headphone Management. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Jam Jacket

      Protect your iPod in style

      Wrap it up in a Jam Jacket -- the no-slip silicone case that adds a grippable layer of protection to your iPod. This high-quality, lint-resistant silicone case features a raised texture, corner bumpers and integrated Headphone Management. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Others

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Jam Jacket

        Jam Jacket

        Total:

        Protect your iPod in style

        in a silicone case with Headphone Management

        • For iPod
        • classic 160 GB

        Case stores Apple headphones, manages cord

        The integrated Headphone Management System on the back of the case lets you organise excess cord and store your Apple headphones.

        Silicone adds grip and protection

        This case is made out of soft silicone, which adds a layer of grip to your player while also protecting your device against normal wear and tear.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 12581 43212 6
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Height
          20.32  cm
          Width
          13.97  cm
          Depth
          3.81  cm
          Gross weight
          0.085  kg
          Tare weight
          0.039  kg
          Net weight
          0.046  kg

        • Inner Carton

          GTIN
          1 87 12581 43212 3
          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Height
          21.59  cm
          Width
          12.7  cm
          Length
          24.13  cm
          Gross weight
          0.51  kg
          Tare weight
          0.234  kg
          Net weight
          0.276  kg

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          2 87 12581 43212 0
          Number of consumer packages
          36
          Height
          24  cm
          Width
          43  cm
          Length
          46  cm
          Gross weight
          4.6  kg
          Tare weight
          2.944  kg
          Net weight
          1.656  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.