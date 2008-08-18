  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    HipCase

    DLA91000H/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Carry your iPod in style Carry your iPod in style Carry your iPod in style
      -{discount-value}

      HipCase

      DLA91000H/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Carry your iPod in style

      Stylish and durable, the folio-style HipCase surrounds your iPod in luxurious leather. Use the sturdy belt clip to keep your iPod close at hand, and flip open the padded cover to reveal an inner pocket -- perfect for an ID card or cash. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      HipCase

      Carry your iPod in style

      Stylish and durable, the folio-style HipCase surrounds your iPod in luxurious leather. Use the sturdy belt clip to keep your iPod close at hand, and flip open the padded cover to reveal an inner pocket -- perfect for an ID card or cash. See all benefits

      Carry your iPod in style

      Stylish and durable, the folio-style HipCase surrounds your iPod in luxurious leather. Use the sturdy belt clip to keep your iPod close at hand, and flip open the padded cover to reveal an inner pocket -- perfect for an ID card or cash. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      HipCase

      Carry your iPod in style

      Stylish and durable, the folio-style HipCase surrounds your iPod in luxurious leather. Use the sturdy belt clip to keep your iPod close at hand, and flip open the padded cover to reveal an inner pocket -- perfect for an ID card or cash. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Others

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        HipCase

        HipCase

        Total:

        Carry your iPod in style

        in a convenient case with belt clip

        • for iPod classic

        Access to all controls and dock connector

        The openings on this case allow convenient access to all controls and the dock connector, so you can use your device while it's protected inside the case.

        Access to headphone jack while still protected

        This case features an opening for the headphone jack, so you can continue to enjoy your device while it's protected inside the case.

        Inner ID pocket

        The small interior pocket is useful for storing an ID card or cash inside the case.

        Leather exterior for a luxurious look and feel

        This case is made out of attractive and durable leather, so it provides protection for your device -- in style.

        Soft fabric-lined interior

        The soft fabric-lined interior of this case protects the finish of your device while it's cradled inside.

        Sturdy belt clip keeps your device close at hand

        The sturdy belt clip secures your device to your belt, pocket or bag strap so it's always close at hand.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 12581 43070 2
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Height
          20.32  cm
          Width
          13.97  cm
          Depth
          3.18  cm
          Gross weight
          0.101  kg
          Tare weight
          0.048  kg
          Net weight
          0.053  kg

        • Inner Carton

          GTIN
          1 87 12581 43070 9
          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Height
          13.97  cm
          Width
          20.32  cm
          Length
          22.225  cm
          Gross weight
          0.605  kg
          Tare weight
          0.287  kg
          Net weight
          0.318  kg

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          2 87 12581 43070 6
          Number of consumer packages
          36
          Height
          46.2  cm
          Width
          24  cm
          Length
          43.8  cm
          Gross weight
          4.7  kg
          Tare weight
          2.792  kg
          Net weight
          1.908  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.