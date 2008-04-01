  • 2 year warranty

    VideoShell

    DLA91001H/10
    Protect your iPod in a clear shell
      VideoShell

      DLA91001H/10
      Protect your iPod in a clear shell

      Tough and transparent, VideoShell surrounds your iPod in crystal clear protection. The polycarbonate body features a built-in desktop stand for hands-free video viewing on any flat surface. The included Surface Shield adds screen protection.

        VideoShell

        Protect your iPod in a clear shell

        with built-in desktop stand

        • for iPod classic

        Access to all controls and dock connector

        The openings on this case allow convenient access to all controls and the dock connector, so you can use your device while it's protected inside the case.

        Built-in desktop stand for easy video viewing

        The integrated desktop stand on the back of the case allows convenient, hands-free video viewing on any flat surface.

        Crystal clear polycarbonate case

        This hard-shell case is made out of tough polycarbonate, so it provides strong, clear protection for your device.

        Surface Shield screen protector included

        The included Surface Shield adds an invisible layer of protection to your device's display screen using static adhesion, so it's easy to apply and remove without leaving any sticky residue.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          20.32  cm
          Width
          13.97  cm
          Depth
          3.81  cm
          Gross weight
          0.099  kg
          Tare weight
          0.06  kg
          Net weight
          0.039  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 43208 9
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Inner Carton

          Height
          21.59  cm
          Width
          12.7  cm
          Length
          24.13  cm
          Gross weight
          0.593  kg
          Tare weight
          0.359  kg
          Net weight
          0.234  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 43208 6
          Number of consumer packages
          6

        • Outer Carton

          Height
          45.7  cm
          Width
          24  cm
          Length
          45.4  cm
          Gross weight
          5.2  kg
          Tare weight
          3.796  kg
          Net weight
          1.404  kg
          GTIN
          2 87 12581 43208 3
          Number of consumer packages
          36

