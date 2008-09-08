  • 2 year warranty

    TransDock

    DLA93050/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Play, charge and mount iPod in the car Play, charge and mount iPod in the car Play, charge and mount iPod in the car
      -{discount-value}

      TransDock

      DLA93050/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Play, charge and mount iPod in the car

      Enjoy your iPod over your car stereo with this smart TransDock. One-touch IntelliTune finds the ideal frequency for transmitting your iPod over your car's FM radio. Securely cradles and charges your iPod and rotates for convenient positioning. See all benefits

        Play, charge and mount iPod in the car

        plus IntelliTune frequency finder

        • with IntelliTune
        • For iPod

        Transmit audio from other devices via the Aux-In jack

        It's easy to connect another device to enjoy its audio over your car stereo via the Aux-In jack. Simply use a mini-to-mini cable to transmit another device, such as a laptop or personal gaming system, over your car stereo.

        Connect to your car's aux-in or cassette deck via AV-Out

        It's easy to connect your audio device directly to your car stereo with the AV-Out. Simply use a cassette adapter, or connect with your car's auxiliary input using a mini-to-mini cable to play your device's audio content over your car stereo system.

        Watch videos on your in-car entertainment system via AV-Out

        It's easy to watch your device's video content on your existing in-car entertainment system with the AV-Out port. Simply use the appropriate cable to connect and enjoy movies on the road.

        FM transmitter broadcasts audio through your car's FM radio

        The FM transmitter wirelessly broadcasts the audio content of your device over your car's radio using an open FM frequency, so you can enjoy your music on the road.

        Charge from 12 V outlet

        Safely charge and power your iPod from any 12 V accessory outlet for unlimited play time.

        Secure car mount with a flexible neck and rotating cradle

        Securely mount your iPod in the car in a flexible, rotating cradle. The neck is flexible for best positioning, while the rotating cradle allows easy access and at-a-glance horizontal viewing of the iPod touch.

        IntelliTune finds open FM frequencies in one click

        At the touch of a button, IntelliTune scans the airwaves to find open FM frequencies. You'll know in an instant which station to tune to for broadcasting your device's audio content through the FM radio in your car.

        No installation required

        Quick and easy to use, it requires no custom installation. Simply plug into any 12V auto outlet and you're ready to go, straight out of the box.

        4 programmable FM presets for easy recall

        It's easy to programme and recall your favourite FM frequencies used to broadcast your device's audio through your FM radio.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          5.08  cm
          Gross weight
          0.28  kg
          Height
          18.4  cm
          Net weight
          0.15  kg
          Tare weight
          0.13  kg
          Width
          12.7  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 43223 2
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          1.76  kg
          Height
          20.3  cm
          Length
          38.6  cm
          Net weight
          0.90  kg
          Tare weight
          0.86  kg
          Width
          10.7  cm
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 43223 9
          Number of consumer packages
          6

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          12.08  kg
          Height
          42  cm
          Length
          39.4  cm
          Net weight
          5.40  kg
          Tare weight
          6.68  kg
          Width
          12.5  cm
          GTIN
          2 87 12581 43223 6
          Number of consumer packages
          36

