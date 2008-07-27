  • 2 year warranty

      -{discount-value}

      Enjoy your iPod through your car stereo with this smart little TransDock micro. One-touch IntelliTune technology finds the ideal frequency for transmitting your iPod through your car's FM radio. Also charges iPod while connected. See all benefits

        Play and charge iPod in the car

        featuring IntelliTune frequency finder

        • with IntelliTune
        • For iPod

        FM transmitter broadcasts audio through your car's FM radio

        The FM transmitter wirelessly broadcasts the audio content of your device over your car's radio using an open FM frequency, so you can enjoy your music on the road.

        No installation required

        Quick and easy to use, it requires no custom installation. Simply plug into any 12V auto outlet and you're ready to go, straight out of the box.

        4 ft (1.2 m) cable for easy access to your device in the car

        This flexible cable is 4 feet (1.2 metres) in length, providing you with easy access to your device in the car

        IntelliTune finds open FM frequencies in one click

        At the touch of a button, IntelliTune scans the airwaves to find open FM frequencies. You'll know in an instant which station to tune to for broadcasting your device's audio content through the FM radio in your car.

        4 programmable FM presets for easy recall

        It's easy to programme and recall your favourite FM frequencies used to broadcast your device's audio through your FM radio.

        Charge from a car's 12 V outlet

        The compact charger plugs into a car's 12 V outlet, and connects to your device for easy and convenient charging on the road.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPod

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPod with docking connector

        • FM Transmitter

          Default Preset Frequencies
          88.1, 94.9, 100.9, 107.9  MHz
          Frequency Adjustment
          0.1  Hz
          Frequency Range
          88.1 - 107.9
          Frequency Response
          20 Hz -15 kHz
          Modulation
          FM Stereo

        • Power

          Input current
          <300 mA @ DC12 V~16 V
          Input voltage
          12 - 16 V DC

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17.9  cm
          Width
          12.8  cm
          Depth
          6.2  cm
          Gross weight
          0.18  kg
          Tare weight
          0.1  kg
          Net weight
          0.08  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 43225 6
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Inner Carton

          Height
          20.32  cm
          Width
          12.2  cm
          Length
          38.6  cm
          Gross weight
          1.16  kg
          Tare weight
          0.68  kg
          Net weight
          0.48  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 43225 3
          Number of consumer packages
          6

        • Outer Carton

          Height
          42  cm
          Width
          38.1  cm
          Length
          39.4  cm
          Gross weight
          8.48  kg
          Tare weight
          5.6  kg
          Net weight
          2.88  kg
          GTIN
          2 87 12581 43225 0
          Number of consumer packages
          36

