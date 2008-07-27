  • 2 year warranty

    Action Jacket

    DLP11000/10
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      Action Jacket

      DLP11000/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Action Jacket

      Action Jacket

        Workout with your GoGear

        in a neoprene case with clip and armband

        • for GoGear
        • 3200 Series

        Adjustable sport-ready armband for a better fit

        The adjustable armband stretches to comfortably fit a broad range of arm sizes and is secured with Velcro to keep your device nearby during any activity.

        Clear window for play-through screen protection

        When you exercise, this clear window provides protection for your device's screen while still allowing you to control the device.

        Moisture-resistant neoprene protects against sweat

        This neoprene case adds a padded, moisture-resistant layer to your device, protecting it against sweat and the elements while you exercise.

        Rotating clip for easy positioning

        The clip secures your device to your belt, waistband, pocket or bag strap so it's always close at hand. The clip also rotates, allowing you to secure and position your device for easiest access.

        Case provides built-in screen protection

        This clear window provides protection for your device's screen while still allowing you to view your device inside the case.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          19.05  cm
          Width
          10.795  cm
          Depth
          3.81  cm
          Gross weight
          0.085  kg
          Tare weight
          0.043  kg
          Net weight
          0.042  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 44752 6
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Inner Carton

          Height
          11.43  cm
          Width
          20.48  cm
          Length
          24.608  cm
          Gross weight
          0.68  kg
          Tare weight
          0.428  kg
          Net weight
          0.252  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 44752 3
          Number of consumer packages
          6

        • Outer Carton

          Height
          36.83  cm
          Width
          22.385  cm
          Length
          51.595  cm
          Gross weight
          4.366  kg
          Tare weight
          2.854  kg
          Net weight
          1.512  kg
          GTIN
          2 87 12581 44752 0
          Number of consumer packages
          36

