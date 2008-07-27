Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Workout with your GoGear
Whether you're working out or hanging out, you want to bring your GoGear along -- and Action Jacket is the all-in-one solution. Use it with the adjustable armband while you exercise and clip it to your belt or bag strap after your workout. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Workout with your GoGear
Whether you're working out or hanging out, you want to bring your GoGear along -- and Action Jacket is the all-in-one solution. Use it with the adjustable armband while you exercise and clip it to your belt or bag strap after your workout. See all benefits
Workout with your GoGear
Whether you're working out or hanging out, you want to bring your GoGear along -- and Action Jacket is the all-in-one solution. Use it with the adjustable armband while you exercise and clip it to your belt or bag strap after your workout. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Workout with your GoGear
Whether you're working out or hanging out, you want to bring your GoGear along -- and Action Jacket is the all-in-one solution. Use it with the adjustable armband while you exercise and clip it to your belt or bag strap after your workout. See all benefits
Action Jacket
Total:
The adjustable armband stretches to comfortably fit a broad range of arm sizes and is secured with Velcro to keep your device nearby during any activity.
When you exercise, this clear window provides protection for your device's screen while still allowing you to control the device.
This neoprene case adds a padded, moisture-resistant layer to your device, protecting it against sweat and the elements while you exercise.
The clip secures your device to your belt, waistband, pocket or bag strap so it's always close at hand. The clip also rotates, allowing you to secure and position your device for easiest access.
This clear window provides protection for your device's screen while still allowing you to view your device inside the case.
Packaging dimensions
Inner Carton
Outer Carton
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.