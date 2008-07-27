  • 2 year warranty

    HipCase

    DLP11003/10
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      A minimal case with maximum style, the HipCase for GoGear features a sturdy belt clip to keep your device close at hand. The sleeve-style HipCase also provides built-in screen protection with play-through access for total GoGear control.

        Carry your GoGear in style

        in a convenient case with belt clip

        • for GoGear
        • 5200 Series

        Access to all controls and dock connector

        The openings on this case allow convenient access to all controls and the dock connector, so you can use your device while it's protected inside the case.

        Access to headphone jack while still protected

        This case features an opening for the headphone jack, so you can continue to enjoy your device while it's protected inside the case.

        Leather exterior for a luxurious look and feel

        This case is made out of attractive and durable leather, so it provides protection for your device -- in style.

        Soft fabric-lined interior

        The soft fabric-lined interior of this case protects the finish of your device while it's cradled inside.

        Sturdy belt clip keeps your device close at hand

        The sturdy belt clip secures your device to your belt, pocket or bag strap so it's always close at hand.

        Case provides built-in screen protection

        This clear window provides protection for your device's screen while still allowing you to view your device inside the case.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          Compatible with
          GoGear

        • GoGear compatibility

          Compatible with
          5200 series

        • Design

          Colour(s)
          Black

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          20.32  cm
          Width
          13.97  cm
          Depth
          3.81  cm
          Gross weight
          0.098  kg
          Tare weight
          0.049  kg
          Net weight
          0.049  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 44753 3
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Inner Carton

          Height
          14.605  cm
          Width
          20.955  cm
          Length
          22.225  cm
          Gross weight
          0.587  kg
          Tare weight
          0.293  kg
          Net weight
          0.294  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 44753 0
          Number of consumer packages
          6

        • Outer Carton

          Height
          46.2  cm
          Width
          24  cm
          Length
          43.8  cm
          Gross weight
          4.6  kg
          Tare weight
          2.836  kg
          Net weight
          1.764  kg
          GTIN
          2 87 12581 44753 7
          Number of consumer packages
          36

