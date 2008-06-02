  • 2 year warranty

      Play your music over any FM radio

      Play the audio from your MP3 player or other audio device over any FM radio -- in the car or at home. Easily transmit to any FM frequency with the simple and intuitive TransCast FM. No installation necessary. See all benefits

      Play the audio from your MP3 player or other audio device over any FM radio -- in the car or at home. Easily transmit to any FM frequency with the simple and intuitive TransCast FM. No installation necessary. See all benefits

      Play your music over any FM radio

      Play the audio from your MP3 player or other audio device over any FM radio -- in the car or at home. Easily transmit to any FM frequency with the simple and intuitive TransCast FM. No installation necessary. See all benefits

      Play the audio from your MP3 player or other audio device over any FM radio -- in the car or at home. Easily transmit to any FM frequency with the simple and intuitive TransCast FM. No installation necessary. See all benefits

        Play your music over any FM radio

        with this universal FM transmitter

        • Universal

        Play your music through your home/car stereo speakers

        Listen to your music through your home or car stereo speakers and enjoy it out loud.

        Full frequency FM tuning

        Enjoy superior sound with transmission between 88.1 and 107.9. Choose an open frequency for minimal interference.

        Universal operation

        The transmitter works with any digital music player with a 3.5 mm jack.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          5.65  cm
          Width
          8.8  cm
          Depth
          14.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.428  kg
          Tare weight
          0.028  kg
          Net weight
          0.4  kg

        • Inner Carton

          Height
          31.2  cm
          Width
          21.5  cm
          Length
          41.2  cm
          Gross weight
          2.5667  kg
          Tare weight
          0.1667  kg
          Net weight
          2.4  kg

        • Outer Carton

          Height
          41.5  cm
          Width
          29.4  cm
          Length
          44.2  cm
          Gross weight
          15.4  kg
          Tare weight
          1  kg
          Net weight
          14.4  kg

