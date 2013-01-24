Home
    Pocket Memo

    Digital Voice Recorder

    DPM8000/00
    Superior recording
      Pocket Memo Digital Voice Recorder

      DPM8000/00
      Superior recording

      The Pocket Memo digital voice recorder takes dictation to a new level. Breakthrough 3D Mic technology delivers the best audio quality in any recording situation.

      Pocket Memo Digital Voice Recorder

      Superior recording

      The Pocket Memo digital voice recorder takes dictation to a new level. Breakthrough 3D Mic technology delivers the best audio quality in any recording situation. See all benefits

        Superior recording

        with 3D Mic technology

        • Slide-switch operation

        3D Mic system for the best audio quality

        The breakthrough 3D Mic technology uses the built-in microphones to always deliver the best recording results: an omnidirectional microphone offering 360-degree sound pick-up, ideal for the recording of multiple sound sources in situations such as meetings, and a unidirectional microphone optimised for voice recording and accurate speech recognition results.

        Classic mode for clear and easy-to-use operation

        Many users still love their analogue devices for their simplicity and user-friendliness. The optional classic mode gives the user the look and feel of working with an analogue device while retaining the advantages of digital technology and keeping focused on the essentials.

        Docking station for fast battery charging

        The stable and superior docking station provides speedy charging and automatic transfer of your recording to your computer. With an optional foot control connected, the docking station enables hands-free recording and transcription, even without a computer.

        Light and motion sensors for extended battery life

        The high-capacity Li-ion battery can be charged easily using a standard micro USB jack. The integrated light and motion sensors guarantee extended battery life. The smart technology adjusts the brightness of the display and switches automatically to standby mode when the device is idle, ensuring that your recorder will always be ready to work when you are.

        File encryption and device PIN lock for high data security

        Recordings can be encrypted in real time using the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES or Rijndael Algorithm) with a key length of 256 bits. AES provides a very high degree of security and has been approved in the USA for the most highly classified government information. The device itself can be assigned a PIN code to protect against unauthorised use or file playback.

        Integrated barcode scanner for streamlined documentation

        The integrated barcode scanner enables you to link client or patient data to a recording by simply scanning over a barcode, even from a display. This ensures reliable assignment of client or patient IDs and speeds up your workflow.

        Large colour display for easy operation

        The large full-colour display offers sharp images, making it easier to see everything at first glance. The clear user interface is optimised for easy, intuitive operation.

        Built-in motion sensor for automatic microphone selection

        The built-in motion sensor senses when the device is placed on the desk or held in the hand and selects the microphone accordingly to suit the recording situation. The motion sensor switches automatically to standby mode when the device is idle. When the Pocket Memo is picked up again, it's ready to record within seconds.

        Remote management support for deployment and maintenance

        The Philips SpeechExec Remote Device Manager software allows IT administrators to centrally manage, configure and update dictation hardware from Philips, saving valuable time and resources. Managing device settings for individuals, groups and teams or the whole organisation is easily done remotely.

        Robust stainless steel casing for extra durability

        The asymmetrical and ergonomic shape fits perfectly into your hand. Its slim and lightweight design maximises comfort, even when you are working over longer periods of time. The brushed stainless steel creates a robust and highly durable protective shell around the device.

        SpeechExec workflow software for efficient data management

        The SpeechExec Pro software organises the workflow of dictation files and resulting documents between author and transcriptionist and allows you to monitor the status of your work.

        Ergonomic slide switch for efficient single-handed operation

        The quick-response and ergonomic slide switch is designed for single-handed operation of all recording and playback functions, allowing easy and quick file editing (insert, overwrite, append). It operates with a light sensor signal, making it wear-free and durable.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Headphones
          3.5 mm
          Docking connector
          yes
          Memory card slot
          yes
          Microphone
          3.5 mm
          USB
          micro USB 2.0

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size
          2.4 inches/6.1 cm
          Resolution
          320 × 240 pixels

        • Storage Media

          Mass storage class compliant
          Yes
          Data transfer speed
          6.75 MB/s read, 5.0 MB/s write
          Exchangeable memory card
          yes
          Memory Card Types
          • Micro SD
          • Secure Digital (SD)
          • Secure Digital (SDHC)

        • Audio Recording

          Bit rate
          13.7 kbit/s - 705 kbit/s
          Recording Time
          up to 700 hours (SP)
          Built-in microphones
          One directional, one 360°
          Edit modes
          insert, overwrite, append
          Recording format
          DSS/DSS Pro, MP3, PCM
          Recording modes
          DSS QP, DSS SP, MP3, PCM
          Sample rate (kHz)
          44.1 (MP3) - 12 (DSS SP)

        • Speaker

          Speaker Type
          built-in dynamic speaker

        • Power

          Battery lifetime
          up to 23 hours of recording
          Battery Capacity
          1000mAh
          Battery type
          Philips rechargeable Li-ion
          Charging time
          3  hr
          Standby time
          more than 200 days

        • System Requirements

          Operating System
          Windows 8/7/Vista, Mac OS
          Processor
          Intel Pentium 4, 1.0 GHz
          RAM memory
          1 GB (2 GB recommended)
          Hard disk space
          100 MB for SpeechExec
          DVD-ROM drive
          Yes
          USB
          Free USB port
          Video card
          DirectX-compliant

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          53 x 123 x 15 mm
          Product weight (g)
          117 g (including battery)

        • Available accessories

          Foot pedal
          LFH2210
          Meeting microphone
          LFH9172
          Rechargeable Li-ion battery
          ACC8100
          SDHC memory card
          LFH9004
          SDK for dictation hardware
          LFH7475
          SpeechExec RDM
          LFH7470
          Telephone pickup microphone
          LFH9162
          WLAN adapter
          ACC8160

        • Barcode scanner (DPM8500)

          Compatible bar codes
          UPC–A, UPC–E, EAN–8, etc
          Scan engine
          CCD-based, single line

        • Display

          Type
          Colour TFT

        • Green specifications

          Compliant to 2002/95/EC (RoHS)
          yes
          Lead-free soldered product
          yes

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature
          5° – 45° C/41° – 113° F

        • Package contents

          Docking station
          yes
          DVD containing software
          yes
          Memory card
          yes
          Pocket memo
          yes
          Rechargeable battery
          yes
          USB cable
          yes
          User manual
          yes

        • Security

          Device lock with pincode
          yes
          Encryption standard
          Advanced Encryption Standard
          Number of supported user IDs
          40
          Real time file encryption
          yes

        • Sound

          Acoustic frequency response
          300 – 7500 Hz
          Speaker diameter
          28 mm
          Speaker output power
          200 mW
          Speaker type
          Built-in dynamic speaker

