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Discontinued

Fideliodocking speaker

DS1100/12

3.4

| (63) Reviews

Obsessed with sound

Delivering full and rich sound, the compact Philips DS1100/12 docking speaker automatically synchronises with your iPhone/iPod's clock settings. Enjoy an adjustable night light and the convenience of charging a second mobile device.

See all benefits

Fill your bedroom with music and style

Obsessed with sound

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

Charge your second mobile device via USB

360-degree design for gorgeous look from any angle

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

63

Reviews

21/05/2012

Nederland

Nederland

prima apparaat

ik heb dit product al eerder gekocht voor mijn dochter om met haar ipod touch te gebruiken en nu mijn zoon ook een ipodtouch heeft heeft hij voor zijn verjaardag ook de ds1100 gekregen. Prima gemakkelijk te gebruiken apparaat.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1100 docking-luidspreker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1100 docking-luidspreker

09/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Prima prijs kwaliteits verhouding

Uitstekend en makkelijk te bedienen docking station. Compact, prima geluid! Een aanrader

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1100 docking-luidspreker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1100 docking-luidspreker

09/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Prima prijs kwaliteits verhouding

Uitstekend en makkelijk te bedienen docking station. Compact, prima geluid! Een aanrader

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1100 docking-luidspreker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1100 docking-luidspreker

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