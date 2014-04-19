2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS1155/12
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, DS1155 docking speaker not only sounds full and rich, it also boasts clock display and soft night light, making it the perfect device on your nightstand.
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone
USB port for charging
6W
When connected and docked, this docking station will automatically synchronise the clock with your iPod/iPhone.
3.4
of 5
34
Reviews
Marc95
19/04/2014
Deutschland
Edles Design
Die Philips Dockingstation mit Lightning-Connector macht einen sehr hochwertigen Eindruck. Mein persönliches Highlight sind die LEDs an der Unterseite, welche die Gesamtoptik der Dockingstation unterstreichen. Der Klang der Dockingstation ist gut, alles in allen ist dies eine solide Dockingstation mit gutem Preisleistungsverhältnis.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1155 Dockingstation
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1155 Dockingstation
Pitsch63
01/09/2019
Suisse
Produkt ist genial a
Das Produkt ist super. Leider ist der Anschluss zum Strom aufgerissen und ich erhalte kein Strom Kabel mehr
This review was made for DS1155 Dockingstation
This review was made for DS1155 Dockingstation
Miki66
24/09/2018
España
Muy contento
Lleva ya 5 o 6 años en casa y muy contento por lo que ha costado. El sonido del altavoz es normalito pero cumple con su funcion.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1155 altavoz base
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1155 altavoz base