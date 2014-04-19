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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS1155/12

3.4

| (34) Reviews

Sound that fits your home

Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, DS1155 docking speaker not only sounds full and rich, it also boasts clock display and soft night light, making it the perfect device on your nightstand.

See all benefits

Sound that fits your home

  • with Lightning connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • USB port for charging

  • 6W

Auto clock synchronisation with iPod/iPhone when docked

When connected and docked, this docking station will automatically synchronise the clock with your iPod/iPhone.

Shielding technology to block mobile phone interference

Elegant and compact design to fit on any bedside table

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

34

Reviews

19/04/2014

Deutschland

Deutschland

Edles Design

Die Philips Dockingstation mit Lightning-Connector macht einen sehr hochwertigen Eindruck. Mein persönliches Highlight sind die LEDs an der Unterseite, welche die Gesamtoptik der Dockingstation unterstreichen. Der Klang der Dockingstation ist gut, alles in allen ist dies eine solide Dockingstation mit gutem Preisleistungsverhältnis.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1155 Dockingstation

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1155 Dockingstation

01/09/2019

Suisse

Suisse

Produkt ist genial a

Das Produkt ist super. Leider ist der Anschluss zum Strom aufgerissen und ich erhalte kein Strom Kabel mehr

This review was made for DS1155 Dockingstation

This review was made for DS1155 Dockingstation

24/09/2018

España

España

Muy contento

Lleva ya 5 o 6 años en casa y muy contento por lo que ha costado. El sonido del altavoz es normalito pero cumple con su funcion.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1155 altavoz base

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1155 altavoz base

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