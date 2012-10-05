ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Fideliodocking speaker

DS7550/12

4.3

| (34) Reviews | 91% recommend this product

Designed to travel the world with you

Compact and very portable, this Philips DS7550/12 player is no lightweight when it comes to sound performance. Designed to travel, it features a long-play rechargeable battery, robust aluminium finish and carrying case.

See all benefits

with this docking speaker

Designed to travel the world with you

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • Rechargeable battery

wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

AUX-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

Battery or AC power option for music enjoyment anywhere

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

34

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

05/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

the i pod touch(4) and this product are a great match

This product pleasantly surprised me. Audio quality is better than i expected and when matched with an i pod touch (4) aesthetically it is very pleasing. The carrying case was also a surprise. This unit will accompany me wherever i travel now-well done Philips. many people i know have been looking for a decent internet radio. They need look no further than this product paired with a ipod touch.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7550 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7550 docking speaker

05/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

the i pod touch(4) and this product are a great match

This product pleasantly surprised me. Audio quality is better than i expected and when matched with an i pod touch (4) aesthetically it is very pleasing. The carrying case was also a surprise. This unit will accompany me wherever i travel now-well done Philips. many people i know have been looking for a decent internet radio. They need look no further than this product paired with a ipod touch.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7550 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7550 docking speaker

12/01/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7550 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7550 docking speaker

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.