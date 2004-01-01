Search terms

    7000 Series HV Steam Iron Light/Dark Blue

    DST7041/20
      -{discount-value}

      7000 Series HV Steam Iron Light/Dark Blue

      DST7041/20

      Steam performance, guaranteed

      Exclusive SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance and Quick Calc Release for long-lasting performance.

            Steam performance, guaranteed

            SteamGlideElite sole, optimal gliding and durability

            • 50 g/min continuous steam
            • 250 g steam boost
            • SteamGlide Elite soleplate
            • Safety auto-off
            Up to 250 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

            Up to 250 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

            Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

            SteamGlide Elite: Our best gliding and scratch resistance

            SteamGlide Elite: Our best gliding and scratch resistance

            Philips' exclusive SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding and maximum scratch resistance.

            Quick Calc release

            Quick Calc release

            Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning for your iron and a long-lasting steam performance.

            Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

            Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

            Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets and iron with confidence at any temperature.

            Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

            Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

            Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300-ml water tank, allowing you to iron more clothes in one go.

            2800 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

            2800 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

            Delivers a fast warm up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly.

            Steam output up to 50 g/min for faster crease removal

            Steam output up to 50 g/min for faster crease removal

            Strong and consistent steam output penetrates up to 50% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

            Vertical steam

            Vertical steam

            Vertical steam function allows you to refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from hanging fabrics such as curtains. No ironing board required.

            Easy temperature control

            Easy temperature control

            An elevated temperature control and variable steam setting is easy and precise to operate. You will always have the right temperature and steam for your garment.

            Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

            Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

            The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds. On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.

            Technical Specifications

            • Fast and powerful crease removal

              Soleplate
              SteamGlide Elite
              Continuous steam output
              50  g/min
              Power
              2800  W
              Spray
              Yes
              Vertical steaming
              Yes
              Steam boost
              250  g

            • Easy to use

              Drip-stop
              Yes
              Auto shut-off
              Yes

            • Technical specifications

              Voltage
              220-240  V
              Cord length
              2  m
              Frequency
              50–60  Hz
              Water tank capacity
              300  ml

            • Design

              Colour
              Light/ Dark Blue

            • Limescale management

              Calc clean solution
              Quick Calc Release
              Suitable for tap water
              Yes

            • Green efficiency

              Energy saving mode
              Yes

            • Easy to use

              Variable steam settings
              Yes

            • Guarantee

              2 year worldwide guarantee
              Yes

